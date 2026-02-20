Hyderabad: Major Fire Breaks Out at Maitrivanam in Ameerpet

A significant fire incident shook the busy Maitrivanam area of Ameerpet, Hyderabad, this morning when flames broke out at a building housing coaching centres and related establishments. Flames and thick black smoke were seen rising from the Neelgiri block, prompting nearby residents to call the fire department immediately.

Firefighters arrived with multiple fire tenders and worked swiftly to control the blaze. As a precautionary measure, students and staff from nearby coaching institutes were evacuated safely to prevent any casualties. Early reports suggest that the fire may have started due to a battery explosion or an electrical fault inside one of the premises, though officials are still investigating the exact cause.

Luckily, there have been no reports of injuries or loss of life so far, but property damage has been estimated to be significant. Police have started a formal inquiry and are collecting evidence to determine the sequence of events that led to the fire.