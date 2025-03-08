Hyderabad Faces Sleep Deprivation: 48% Sleep Less Than 6 Hours

Many people in Hyderabad are struggling with sleep due to their busy work schedules and other factors, leaving them tired during weekends. A recent report shows that 59% of people across the country get less than six hours of uninterrupted sleep daily. While some try to catch up on sleep during weekends, others fail to recover the lost rest. In Hyderabad, 48% of people get only four to six hours of sleep every night.

Reasons for Sleep Interruptions

There are several reasons why people are not getting enough sleep. About 37% of people reported being disturbed by needing to use the washroom at night. Another 31% say they go to bed late and have to wake up early due to household activities. Mobile calls and messages interrupt the sleep of 13% of people, while 15% report disturbances from noise or mosquitoes. These interruptions make it difficult for people to get a good night's rest, leading to sleep deprivation.

Health Risks of Sleep Deprivation

Sleep experts warn that not getting enough sleep can cause both short-term and long-term health problems. Short-term effects include poor concentration, lower work productivity, and a higher chance of accidents. Sleep-deprived drivers are more likely to cause traffic accidents because lack of sleep affects decision-making and reaction time. People who don’t sleep enough are also more likely to become irritable or short-tempered.

In the long term, not sleeping enough can increase the risk of serious health issues like obesity, high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and even cancer. Sleep deprivation is also linked to mental health problems such as depression, anxiety, and dementia. Studies show that not getting enough sleep may also lead to premature death.

The Importance of Sleep for Everyone

Experts recommend that adults should aim for at least seven to nine hours of sleep each night. However, it's important to complete the sleep cycle in one go. Children under five years old and people aged 60 and above may need two sleep sessions – a nap during the day and a longer sleep at night. For adults working long hours, a short afternoon nap of 10-20 minutes can help boost brain function and improve productivity.

Tips for Better Sleep Hygiene

To improve sleep quality, experts suggest following good sleep hygiene habits. These habits help ensure a better and more restful sleep each night. Here are some tips:

Stick to a consistent sleep schedule.

Avoid caffeine, especially in the evening.

Stop using screens (like phones or computers) before bed.

Avoid heavy meals right before sleep.

Don’t go to bed hungry.

Exercise regularly to improve sleep.

Drink fewer beverages, especially alcohol, before bed.

Keep your bedroom dark and quiet.

Use a comfortable mattress and pillows.

Let your body wake up naturally instead of using an alarm clock.

By following these simple tips, people can improve their sleep quality and avoid the harmful effects of sleep deprivation. Proper sleep is crucial for both physical and mental health, and it’s important to make sleep a priority in our busy lives.