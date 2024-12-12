Telangana Cold Wave: Adilabad, Hyderabad Shivers, Orange Alert Issued by IMD

Hyderabad, Telangana: The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad, has issued its first orange alert of the winter season on 12th December, signaling a severe cold wave likely to affect several districts across the state. The minimum temperatures are forecast to drop as low as 5 degrees Celsius, with the alert remaining in effect until Sunday.

An orange alert serves as a warning of severe weather conditions, urging residents, especially in vulnerable districts, to take necessary precautions to protect themselves from the harsh cold.

Sharp Temperature Drop in Northern Telangana

The most significant temperature declines are expected in the northern districts, including Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem, Mancherial, and Nirmal. On Wednesday, Adilabad recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 7 degrees Celsius, with Nirmal, Medak, and Sangareddy also reporting temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius.

T. Balaji, popularly known as the 'Telangana Weatherman,' explained, "Clear skies and strong surface-level winds are the primary factors contributing to the steep drop in night temperatures in these regions."

Chilly Mornings in Hyderabad

Hyderabad is also feeling the chill, though a severe cold wave is unlikely in the city. Misty or hazy mornings are expected to persist until December 15, with partly cloudy skies during the day. The IMD recorded the city's lowest minimum temperature at 12.7 degrees Celsius in Maredpally. Other areas like Bahadurpura, Golkonda, Musheerabad, and Mondamarket reported temperatures below 15 degrees Celsius.

"The city is unlikely to experience a severe cold wave, but residents should prepare for chilly mornings and evenings," said Balaji, providing a note of caution for Hyderabad’s residents.

Precautionary Measures for Residents

As the cold wave intensifies, the IMD is urging residents to take preventive measures, especially during early mornings and late evenings. The advisory includes:

Wear Warm Clothing: Layer up to stay warm and prevent exposure to the cold.

Limit Exposure: Avoid prolonged outdoor activities during peak cold hours.

Maintain Indoor Warmth: Ensure adequate heating indoors to reduce health risks.

Particular attention is being advised for farmers, children, and the elderly, as they are more vulnerable to the effects of extreme cold. With temperatures expected to continue dropping, the IMD recommends staying updated with weather advisories to stay safe throughout the winter period.

The cold wave sweeping through Telangana serves as a reminder of the shifting weather patterns and the importance of timely preparedness for adverse climatic conditions.

