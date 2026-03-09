CM Revanth Reddy to Present Musi River Project Plan on March 13

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced that he will give a detailed presentation on March 13 about the Musi River Rejuvenation Project. The presentation is expected to explain the government’s plans and address concerns related to displacement, rehabilitation, and compensation for families living near the river.

Speaking during International Women’s Day celebrations in Hyderabad, the Chief Minister said the government wants to develop the Musi riverfront into an important economic and tourism destination. He added that the project aims to improve the city’s infrastructure while also protecting the interests of people who may be affected.

Revanth Reddy said the government is ready to provide proper compensation and rehabilitation support to families whose homes fall within the proposed 50 metre buffer zone along the river. He also invited residents to discuss their concerns with the government so that solutions can be found.

The Chief Minister explained that construction within 50 metres of the riverbank is not allowed under existing regulations. Buildings located in this area are considered illegal under the rules.

He also compared the Musi project with other riverfront developments in India, including the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad and projects along the Yamuna in Delhi and the Ganga in Uttar Pradesh. He questioned why similar development of the Musi River is facing opposition in Telangana.

Revanth Reddy also defended the proposed Mahatma Gandhi Knowledge Centre, which is expected to cost around 200 crore rupees. He said such projects are important for the future growth of Hyderabad.

The Chief Minister said the government is also planning to shift industries located within the Outer Ring Road limits to areas outside the city to reduce pollution and traffic congestion.

During the event, he spoke about the importance of women’s empowerment and said the Telangana government is giving more opportunities to women in key administrative positions. He also announced that electric scooters will soon be provided to female college students as part of a new welfare initiative.

The Chief Minister further said the government will create a platform to counter false information about the Musi project on social media. He also revealed plans to develop a Journalist Colony in the proposed Fourth City area as part of Hyderabad’s future expansion.

Several leaders and officials attended the event, including Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and other ministers.

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