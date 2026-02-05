Advocate Swapna Killed by Brother Over 4-Acre Land Dispute

A dispute over ancestral property turned fatal in Telangana’s Moinabad mandal after a 34-year-old woman lawyer was allegedly murdered by her own brother, sparking outrage among lawyers and renewed questions over police response to prior complaints.

The victim, G Swapna Kumari, a practising advocate at the Chevella court, was killed at Kethireddypally on Wednesday morning when she went to inspect disputed land along with her mother and a surveyor. Police said her elder brother, G Raju, opposed the survey and arrived at the site with three associates.

According to investigators, Raju allegedly drove his car into Swapna Kumari before attacking her with a stone. One of his associates, Veeresh, is accused of slitting her throat, while two others assisted in the attack. Swapna Kumari succumbed to her injuries before she could receive medical treatment.

The incident led to protests by advocates at the Moinabad police station and on the main road, disrupting traffic for nearly half an hour. Protesters alleged that police failed to act on earlier complaints filed by Swapna Kumari, warning of threats to her life from her brother.

Records show that two FIRs were registered in the past—one in November 2025 following a suspicious road accident and another in January this year alleging an attempt to run her over with heavy machinery. Swapna Kumari had cited the ongoing land dispute as the motive behind the attacks.

Police maintained that investigations were carried out but did not yield conclusive evidence at the time. “His involvement could not be proved earlier,” an officer said.

Based on her mother’s statement, police booked Raju and his associates under murder charges and detained them for questioning. During interrogation, Raju reportedly admitted to the crime, citing anger over the property dispute and the accusations levelled against him.

The case has reignited concerns over the safety of complainants in land dispute cases and the effectiveness of preventive action by law enforcement agencies.