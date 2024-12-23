Hyderabad police summons Allu Arjun for questioning tomorrow

Hyderabad, Dec 23 (IANS) Hyderabad police have summoned Tollywood actor Allu Arjun on Tuesday for questioning in the Sandhya Theatre stampede case.

The police on Monday issued a notice to the actor, directing him to appear before them at Chikkadpally Police Station at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

The legal team of the actor reached his residence to discuss the strategy in view of the latest development.

A woman died and her son was critically injured in the stampede at Sandhya Theatre on December 4 during the premier show of "Puspha 2: The Rule".

The theatre management, Allu Arjun and his team were booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The "Pushpa" star, who is listed by police as accused number 11, was arrested on December 13. He was produced before a city court, which sent him to judicial custody for 14 days.

However, the same day the Telangana High Court granted him interim bail for four weeks. The actor was released from Chanchalguda Jail the next day.

The fresh notice to Allu Arjun came amid reports that the police are planning to approach the High Court to cancel his interim bail.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner C. V. Anand had said on Sunday that the police would take the next step in the case after taking legal opinion. The police chief on Sunday also released minute-to-minute CCTV footage of the incident at Sandhya Theatre to debunk Allu Arjun’s claims.

The police compiled a 10-minute video to provide a clear account of what had transpired on December 4. Anand said the video was compiled after analysing 1,000 video clippings.

While speaking in the Assembly on Saturday, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had come down heavily on Allu Arjun for visiting the theatre without police permission and conducting a ‘roadshow’ even after the stampede claimed the life of a woman and critically injured her son. The same day Allu Arjun had addressed a press conference, terming the allegations as false. He also stated he was hurt over "character assassination".

