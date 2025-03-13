Hyderabad, Cyberabad police impose restrictions on Holi celebrations

Hyderabad, March 13 (IANS) Telangana Police in Hyderabad and Cyberabad have imposed certain restrictions in connection with the celebrations of Holi to maintain peace and order, but this has evoked a strong reaction from the BJP, which alleged that the Congress government is trying to impose curbs on the celebration of the Hindu festival.

The police prohibited "throwing colours or coloured water on unwilling persons, places and vehicles or smearing unwilling people with colour on public roads and public places in Hyderabad".

Hyderabad Police Commissioner C. V. Anand and Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty issued separate notifications in this regard in exercise of the powers vested in them under the Hyderabad City Police Act.

The Police Commissioners have also prohibited the movement of two-wheelers and other vehicles in groups on streets and public places, disturbing peace and order and or causing inconvenience, annoyance or danger to the public.

The order will be in force from 6 p.m. on March 13 to 6 a.m. on March 15 in Hyderabad, while the order will be in force in Cyberabad from 6 a.m. on March 14 to 6 a.m. on March 15.

The Police Commissioners said any person violating the order would be liable for prosecution for violation under section 76 of the Hyderabad City Police Act.

The BJP has criticized the Congress government in Telangana for the prohibitory orders issued by the Hyderabad and Cyberabad Police Commissioners. BJP MLA Raja Singh termed Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy as ‘9th Nizam’.

“Are you going to tell us how we should celebrate Holi?” asked Raja Singh. The MLA from Goshamahal constituency in Hyderabad said the government was not imposing any restrictions on activities during the Muslim holy month of Ramzan.

The MLA alleged that the Congress government was imposing curbs only on the celebration of Hindu festivals.

The BJP leader asked why the Congress government has not issued a notification directing Muslims to offer prayers at home and not to come out on roads.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.