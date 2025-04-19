Hugh Jackman makes a cheeky remark about BFF Ryan Reynolds

Los Angeles, April 19 (IANS) What’s the use of your BFF if you can't roast them occasionally? Actor Hugh Jackman has taken a cheeky dig at his BFF, Ryan Reynolds' expense during a performance.

The 56-year-old performer, who is known for playing Wolverine in the ‘X-Men’ film franchise, took an unexpected detour during his show at New York City's Radio City Music Hall, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

Hugh, who recently confirmed his relationship with his former Music Man co-star Sutton Foster, left the audience in stitches as he shared a hilarious anecdote about how Ryan, 48, managed to get under his skin while they were filming their blockbuster superhero film ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, the Oscar-nominated actor expressed his love for shooting the movie and described it as the "time of his life". However, he did mention having "one little gripe"; being excluded from the Marvel film's musical number.

"Don't tell Ryan”, the ‘Greatest Showman’ star humorously warned the audience during his musical review, titled ‘From New York, With Love’.

In footage, accessed by Daily Mail, Hugh then pointed out that he and Ryan shared screen time in every scene of the film, except for the opening sequence where Deadpool had to locate Wolverine. "Now that's fine, I don't need to be in every scene in the movie. But Ryan is a writer", the dad-of-two explained.

"And when I see the script, I notice that the one scene I'm not in is the opening sequence which features a dance number to an NSYNC song performed by Ryan. I thought, the only scene I'm not in involves dancing. Now Ryan, he's very talented, but dancing?", he added.

As the audience burst into fits of laughter, Hugh then announced his intention to "rectify" the situation. He made it clear that he wouldn't be attempting to mimic the film's choreographer, Darrin Henson's work. However, he couldn't resist taking another dig at Ryan by pointing out that he didn't even do his own dancing.

"There is no way I would try and match Ryan's dance double Nick Pauley... because the guy's like 25 years old”, Hugh shared.

