Hrithik Roshan lauds close friend Saba Azad for 'Songs of Paradise': “Tears filled me up, I love you”

Mumbai Sept 4 (IANS) Actress Saba Azad is currently riding high on the success of her latest project, ‘Song of Paradise’. Azad now has another reason to smile and feel all the more good, because this time around the one who has praised her is none other than her boyfriend and Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan!

The actor took to social media to share a few stills of Saba from the movie.

He captioned it as, “The genuine praise I'm hearing all around for the makers, technicians and artists associated with Songs Of Paradise is truly heartening. I watched this movie in its rough form many months ago, and I remember being touched to my core. Tears that filled me up with such deep love especially for the character of Zeba.”

He added, “The humongous applause this movie is getting today has restored my infallible faith in the universe. You get what you deserve. And you @sabazad for the incredible artiste you are, for the exquisite art you create, deserve all the applause coming your way.. I have seen your struggle, the helplessness, the frustrations, the agony that so many amazing artistes suffer from - of craving the basic right to opportunity that genuine talent deserves in a business that demands "followers" before the "actor". Which is why today I feel the lightness of unbridled joy watching you get what you deserve. And you my love deserve the world and more. This performance goes down as my top 10 performances ever.

Hrithik ended the post with an endearing confession that read, “Rock on baby My heart is full. I love you.”

Recently, in an exclusive conversation with IANS, Saba said the music of ‘Song of Paradise’ contributed to her growth as a musician. “My listening vocabulary is a lot wider than just the kind of music I make. So, growing up, my parents actually exposed us to all sorts of music. There was folk, there was Indian classical, western classical, and of course, you know, rock and roll legends and other such. But I was deeply appreciative of the music in the film because I didn't know about this music. I, in all honesty, didn't know about Kashmiri music outside of the Santoor, which are known as Kashmiri instruments”.

She further added, “So, this was an education for me. You know, I really got to learn a lot about Kashmiri music and I was delighted. I'm really thankful to Danish (the director) for kind of exposing me to the world of Raj Begum and her music. And, to me, there was absolutely no, it was not at odds with my sensibilities at all. I truly appreciate all sorts of music and it's a universal language and that's the one language that you actually don't have to understand the words of and it still resonates with you. I love all sorts. So, this was just an opportunity to be in the midst of great music”. Saba Azad essays the character of Zeba Akhtar inspired by the legendary Kashmiri singer Raj Begum in the movie "Songs of Paradise". The movie is presented by Excel Entertainment and produced by Apple Tree Pictures Production and Renzu Films Production.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.