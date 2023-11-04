Hrithik Roshan to feature in Salman Khan-starerr ‘Tiger 3’

Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan’s ‘War’ character Kabir will be seen along with Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ in the upcoming film ‘Tiger 3’ starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

A source said: “Aditya Chopra has set the wheels in motion for a full convergence of super spies within the YRF Spy Universe! No one knows this but along with Pathaan, Kabir too will make his appearance in Tiger 3!"

“A handful of people know how Adi is visualising Kabir in Tiger 3 and this information is being kept under wraps to be only revealed when Tiger 3 releases in theatres on Nov 12th!”

It was the success of ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ & ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ that cemented Aditya Chopra’s belief that he could incorporate two more larger-than-life agents Kabir in WAR and Pathaan into his plans.

The crossover of characters from this ambitious spy universe also started with 'Pathaan', which saw a union of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in an adrenaline pumping action sequence that celebrated the superstardom of these two cinematic icons.

‘Tiger 3’ is directed by Maneesh Sharma and will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on November 12, the ocassion of Diwali Day.

