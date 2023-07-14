Hrithik celebrates 'daduji' Roshan's 'immortal legacy' on birth anniversary

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) Hrithik Roshan on Friday penned a heartfelt note for his "daduji" Roshan, the legendary music director, on his 106th birth anniversary, and celebrated his "immortal legacy".

Hrithik also revealed that it is his grandfather's first name that they use as the surname. Roshan Lal Nagrath was an esraj player and music director.

The 49-year-old actor also celebrated his daduji's immortal legacy by playing one of his favourite songs composed by his paternal grandfather.

Sharing a throwback black and white photo of Roshan, Hrithik used the song 'Oh Re Taal Mile Nadi Ke Jal Mein' as the background music. The song is from the 1968 movie 'Anokhi Raat'.

He wrote along with the photo: "Today marks the 106th birth anniversary of my Daduji -- Roshan, whose name I inherit . Although I never had the honour of meeting him, learning from him or physically experiencing his love, I am blessed with a priceless treasure: his work ... his music."

He added: "Legends have a way of transcending time through their art. His songs are the foundation of the Roshan family's journey and I am immensely proud to be a part of his extraordinary lineage.

"Celebrating my Daduji's immortal legacy through one of my favourite songs by him. I celebrate this song even more because my Daduji never got to celebrate its success ... he passed away soon after he recorded this brilliant track. He was 40 years old."

Hrithik's father and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan commented on the post and said, "Glorious happy birthday papa."

Actor Anil Kapoor dropped a red heart emoji on the post.

