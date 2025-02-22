Hrishikesh Pandey returns as inspector Sachin in 'C.I.D 2'

Mumbai, Feb 22 (IANS) Hrishikesh Pandey will once again be seen as Inspector Sachin in the popular TV series "C.I.D". At the moment, the actor is reportedly busy preparing for his big comeback in the second season of the show.

A source close to the actor revealed, “The show’s shooting has been going on since the last two months. During this time there were so many fan requests that Sachin should come back. Although the makers already had it in their minds to bring him back, it’s evident that his fans are waiting to watch him."

Hrishikesh Pandey joined the show back in 2010 as Inspector Sachin, and he was highly appreciated for his role. Refreshing your memory, he first appeared in the episode "Khooni Deewar" as an undercover cop. His character was known for his dedication to justice.

The highly anticipated second season of "C.I.D" has finally premiered on streaming giant Netflix. The first 18 episodes of the new season are available for streaming from February 21, 2025. Following this, new episodes will be aired every weekend at 10 PM.

The new season of "C.I.D" enjoys an ensemble cast, including Narendra Gupta, Ansha Sayed, Ajay Nagrath, Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty, Aditya Shrivastava, and Saumya Saraswat.

"C.I.D" was originally launched back in 1998. The show created history with a massive 1,500-episode run, becoming one of India's longest-running TV shows.

Dinesh Phadnis, who played the role of Fredericks in "C.I.D" passed away in December last year due to multiple organ failure.

Talking about his co-star's unfortunate demise, Hrishikesh Pandey said that Dinesh Phadnis’s health had deteriorated and his “liver and kidneys were infected.”

He told IANS, “A lot of people showed that he got a heart attack and was hospitalised because of that. It's not like that. He had heart problems even when we were shooting together also. He was out of it, operated and done with that."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.