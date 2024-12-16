HPCL inks pact with NLDS to integrate API with Unified Logistics Interface Platform

New Delhi, Dec 16 (IANS) Public sector oil major Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has signed an agreement with NICDC Logistics Data Services Ltd (NLDS) to integrate its APIs with Unified Logistics Interface Platform (ULIP), the Commerce and Industry Ministry announced on Monday.

The HPCL API of ULIP provides Fuel Station & Pricing Visibility, which offers real-time visibility into the location and pricing of HPCL fuel stations across India. This API is expected to address critical logistics challenges, such as lack of clarity on refuelling options and fluctuating fuel costs along various routes. By utilising this data, logistics service providers, traders and transporters can optimise their planning and operations, ultimately reducing costs and inefficiencies, the ministry said in a statement.

Further, the visibility into fuel station locations helps logistics operators avoid unplanned stops and ensure smoother, more efficient operations. Fleet operators can also plan long-haul trips more effectively by identifying fuel stations along key routes, minimising downtime and ensuring timely deliveries.

ULIP is a digital gateway that allows industry players to access logistics-related datasets from various Government systems through API-based integration.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Rajat Kumar Saini, Chairman, NLDS, stated, “The integration of HPCL’s APIs into ULIP will provide logistics operators with the tools needed to make data-driven decisions that directly impact their bottom line. By enabling route-specific fuel cost analysis and visibility into fuel station locations, we are addressing key pain points in the logistics sector. This is a critical step in ULIP’s mission to unify and digitise India’s supply chain ecosystem.”

Avinash Jain of HPCL emphasised that this integration reinforces HPCL’s commitment to leveraging technology to provide innovative solutions for the logistics industry.

The integration’s impact is already visible, as over 10 participants in the ongoing ULIP Hackathon 2.0 have opted for HPCL’s API to develop innovative solutions. These include tools such as dynamic route optimisation platforms, fuel cost calculators, and heat maps for fuel station density along key routes. Such solutions showcase the potential of HPCL’s API to drive operational improvements and foster innovation within the logistics sector.

This collaboration between HPCL and ULIP underscores a shared vision of creating a smarter, more efficient logistics ecosystem. By providing real-time data and enabling seamless access to critical resources, this integration will empower stakeholders, drive innovation, and significantly improve the operational efficiency of India’s logistics and supply chain industry, the statement added.

