HP appoints Apple executive Ipsita Dasgupta as SVP, MD for India market

New Delhi, Oct 20 (IANS) PC and printer major HP on Friday announced the appointment of Ipsita Dasgupta as the Senior Vice President (SVP) and Managing Director of the company's India market.

Joining HP on October 30 and reporting to David McQuarrie, HP Chief Commercial Officer, she will lead all aspects of HP’s strategy and profit and loss (P&L) in India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.

Gurpreet Singh Brar, who was officiating as interim MD for HP since November last year, will move to a new role of Vice President, Innovation and Growth for HP's India Market.

Dasgupta recently served as Senior Director of Marketing for Apple Services based at its Cupertino (California)-based headquarters in the US.

She led global synergy marketing, external partnership marketing, consumer insights and market and competitive intelligence for Apple's subscription services.

“India is a key growth area for HP, and I’m thrilled to welcome Ipsita to continue driving our traction and momentum in this dynamic market,” said McQuarrie.

Dasgupta has 24 years of international operating experience across various industries, and worked at Star India and General Electric Company.

She invested more than half of her career leading P&Ls across multiple industries and the other half leading Marketing, Strategy and Growth functions for global multinationals (both B2B and B2C), with regional and global responsibilities.

“India is on a phenomenal journey of growth and the opportunity to lead HP's business here, amidst the country’s digital transformation journey is very exciting,” said Dasgupta.

In November last year, HP elevated its India MD Ketan Patel to a global role to head the Personal Systems category.

