How Surbhi Chandna’s hubby Karan masterfully planned a special surprise on their first anniversary

Mumbai, March 6 (IANS) Television actress Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma marked their first wedding anniversary on March 2, 2025.

On Thursday, Surbhi shared a series of pictures from their anniversary celebration, which, rather than being an intimate affair between the two, was a joyful family gathering. The 'Naagin' actress posted a series of her photos alongside a lengthy note wherein she revealed how Karan made their first anniversary special.

For the caption, Surbhi wrote, “Such a Wholesome First Anniversary Celebration in Fragments (See for Yourself) A wisely planned surprise ( thats a Given when you have a husband Like Karan ) Getaway filled with Love Laughter Crazyness Togetherness of the families and not Just the Two of Us For a Change Since we both are working on our New Song for Feel Good Originals and have various other commitments I had to disappoint Karan & drop our Plan to travel this Month But our Naughty families who clearly were missing all the last year wedding madness along with Mr smartly made a Whatsapp group , played along & constructed the entire plan and for sure bit*hed me out too.”

“There is No Bigger Joy than the unconditional love and support of your Family .. Soo Fortunate to have celebrated this special day with them and ofcourse My Idaan. And then this trip with some Rummy Champions Came to an end thankyou for reading,” Surbhi added.

On her first wedding anniversary, Surbhi Chandna had shared with fans the beautiful trailer of her wedding. She captioned it, “We waited an entire year to share these lovely Wedding Memories with you all who celebrated our special day throughout the year .. we both received so many blessings from so many of you ! Here’s to the first of many beautiful years together Happy 1st Anniversary To Us!!”

Surbhi and Karan had exchanged vows in a close-knit destination wedding on March 2, 2024, at Chomu Palace, Rajasthan.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.