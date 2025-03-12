How Salman Khan is following his passion for bikes and motorsports?

Mumbai, March 12 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is following his childhood passion for bikes and motorsports, as he has been crowned as the brand ambassador of the Indian Supercross Racing League.

Salman, whose passion for motorcycles has been prominently featured throughout his film career, is set to bring authentic enthusiasm and star power to the rapidly growing motorsport in India.

Talking about the collaboration, Salman Khan said in a statement, "I am very excited to be a part of something I am truly passionate about—motorcycles and motorsports. What Indian Supercross Racing League is building is truly revolutionary with a long-term vision”.

He further mentioned, “The league has immense entertainment value and captures the spirit of igniting passion, showcasing skill, and creating heroes who will inspire the next generation. Together, we're set to make Supercross a household name in India and elevate our riders to the global stage”.

From classic sequences in ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ to high-octane chases in the ‘Dabangg’ franchise and ‘Tiger’ series, Slaman’s on-screen relationship with motorcycles has inspired generations of fans.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the superstar is gearing up for his upcoming movie ‘Sikandar’. The film marks Salman’s return to the big screen after more than a year. The superstar was last seen in ‘Tiger 3’. The Bollywood superstar will be seen opposite Rashmika Mandanna, who is currently basking in the success of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, and ‘Chhaava’.

The film is directed by A.R. Murugadoss, who is known for ‘Ghajini’. ‘Sikandar’ marks the reunion of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala after their 2014 blockbuster, ‘Kick’, which also marked the directorial debut for the latter.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, ‘Sikandar’ promises to be a cinematic spectacle that blends action, drama, and emotion. ‘Sikandar’ is being developed with a strong focus on engaging storytelling and dynamic performances, setting the stage for yet another memorable Salman Khan performance.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.