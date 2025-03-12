Squash: Ramit, Anahat among top Indian talents at Indian Open

Mumbai, March 12 (IANS) Top guns Ramit Tandon, Velavan Senthilkumar, Veer Chotrani, Anahat Singh, and Akanksha Salunkhe are set to feature in the Indian Open, the country's first ever PSA Squash Copper Event, alongside some of the best talent from countries like Egypt, Canada, Malaysia, Japan among others.

A USD 40,000 prize money event, which will take place from March 24-28 at the Bombay Gymkhana, marks the return of a top squash tournament in the country after 2018, when Mumbai hosted the CCI International – a PSA World Tour Silver tournament.

The tournament will be hosted across Bombay Gymkhana’s indoor courts, with a full-glass outdoor court set up for the quarterfinal, semifinal and final, creating a thrilling spectator experience.

India No.1 Ramit said, “It’s always special to compete at home, and having a PSA event like the JSW Indian Open in India is a huge boost for the sport. The level of competition is right up there, and it’s a great opportunity for Indian players to test themselves against the best. With squash making its Olympic debut at LA28, events like these are crucial in building momentum and inspiring the next generation.”

PSA CEO Alex Gough welcomed the return of a PSA tournament to India, calling it a significant step for the sport’s growth. “Hosting world-class events on home soil not only helps Indian players compete at the highest level but also strengthens the squash ecosystem,” he said.

He also emphasised the role of such tournaments in expanding the sport’s reach. “By bringing elite competitions to India, we are creating a pathway for young players to develop, grow the fan base, and ensure the sport continues to thrive.”

India’s women number 2, Anahat also shared her excitement about the tournament, saying, “Bringing a top-tier PSA event to India is a game-changer for players and fans alike. Competing against top international players pushes us to be better, and it’s an amazing opportunity to grow. With squash making its Olympic debut at LA28, events like these are key to building excitement and inspiring young players to dream big.”

Speaking on the tournament, Parth Jindal, founder of JSW Sports, said, “With squash set to make its Olympic debut at the 2028 Los Angeles Games, now is as good a time as any to give the sport the fillip it needs. The JSW Indian Open is a statement of intent from Indian squash, and we are excited to give some of the best Indian and global talent a platform through this tournament.”

