How Raghavendra Rathore designed Diljit Dosanjh's look for North America tour

Mumbai, June 5 (IANS) Couturier Raghavendra Rathore, who has collaborated with Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh for his ongoing 'Dil-luminati North America' tour, has shared how the latter struck a chord with the AI-Gen-Z audience who crave for authentic experiences that pay homage to their traditions while pushing creative boundaries.

The lifestyle designer has showcased Indian heritage and craftsmanship on a global platform through Diljit's powerful connection with audiences worldwide.

Talking about the same, the founder of the bespoke brand 'Raghavendra Rathore Jodhpur' said: "Diljit is an unstoppable force, not just as one of India's biggest musical sensations, but also as a proud ambassador of our rich cultural heritage."

For the Vancouver opener, Dosanjh donned Rathore's signature black Jodhpur bandhgala kurta, featuring intricate tonal thread work.

The black handcrafted kurta was paired with a lustrous pure silk chadra (traditional Punjabi outfit, thoughtfully crafted to complement the ensemble).

The look was completed with a turle wali pagri (Punjabi turban) styled by turban artiste Gurpartap Singh Kang.

"By seamlessly blending his Punjabi roots with a modern sensibility, Diljit has struck a chord with the AI-Gen-Z audience who crave authentic experiences that pay homage to their traditions while pushing creative boundaries. Our collaboration for the Dil-luminati tour is a celebration of this very spirit -- fusing timeless Indian craftsmanship with contemporary global appeal," he shared.

Rathore added: "As Diljit takes the stage in my bespoke ensembles, we are showcasing to the world the unparalleled artistry of Indian haute couture on prestigious international platforms."

The tour kicked off in Vancouver, Canada, on April 27, and will continue across major cities in Canada and the United States until July 13.

