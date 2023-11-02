How Manoj Tiwari had prior knowledge of ED summons to Kejriwal: AAP

New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bhardwaj on Thursday asked how the BJP leader Manoj Tiwari had prior knowledge of Arvind Kejriwal receiving an ED summons and potential arrest.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday skipped the Enforcement Directorate summons for questioning in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam and left for Madhya Pradesh for a roadshow.

Addressing a press conference, Bhardwaj questioned how Tiwari had made this prediction on October 29, suggesting that the ED summons may be politically motivated.

Bhardwaj argued that the ED is being employed as a tool against the opposition.

In another press conference, AAP senior leader Gopal Rai said that Kejriwal had provided a response to the ED notice, posing several questions and requesting the withdrawal of the notice.

"ED did not respond to Kejriwal's letter, but BJP leaders and spokespersons have stepped in to address the inquiries. If these agencies are genuinely independent, why are they engaging with queries or notices," Rai questioned.

He said that the BJP appears to be dictating the terms and crafting these notices.

“This seems to be a political maneuver aimed at arresting Kejriwal and hindering his participation in the upcoming elections,” Rai said.

He said that the AAP Minister Raaj Kumar Anand’s house was raided without any notice, warrant. “What they want to do in this country,” Rai questioned.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday responded to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), alleging that its summons appeared to be "politically motivated" and were issued for "extraneous considerations".

In his official response on Thursday to the ED summons, Kejriwal expressed his concerns regarding the lack of clarity about the capacity in which he was being summoned, whether as a witness or a suspect in the case.

Kejriwal's response to the summons, dated October 30, reads: "I am in receipt of your summons dated 30.10.2023… I have been directed to appear before your good-self on 02.11.2023 at 11:30 am. The summons have been issued u/s 50 PMLA."

“The said summons is not clear as to the capacity in which I am being summoned i.e. as a witness or a suspect in the above-mentioned case. The said summons fails to provide details in relation to the File bearing F. No. ECIR/HIUII/14/2022 or the reason that I have been summoned therein, or any details thereof,” he further states.

Furthermore, Kejriwal expressed his concerns about the nature of the summons, stating that the said summons does not specify whether I am being summoned as an individual or in my official capacity as Chief Minister of Delhi or as National Convenor of AAP and appears to be in the nature of a fishing and roving inquiry.”

