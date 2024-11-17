Honouring bravehearts: Army commemorates Nuranang Day

Kolkata, Nov (IANS) Indian Army's Gajraj Corps, under the Eastern Command, on Sunday, paid glowing tributes to the bravehearts of the 4 Garhwal Rifles who made the supreme sacrifice in the famous Battle of Nuranang against the People's Liberation Army (PLA) during the 1962 Sino-Indian War.

November 17 is commemorated as Nuranang Day by the Army.

"Several events were organised at Jaswant Garh in Arunachal Pradesh. Tributes were paid to Rifleman Jaswant Singh Rawat, Maha Vir Chakra (Posthumous) and his fellow soldiers who displayed exemplary courage in that Battle against insurmountable odds. Wreaths were laid at the Jaswant Garh War Memorial in the presence of the family of Rifleman Rawat, civil officials, ex-servicemen, students and tourists, including Hakraso Kri, additional divisional commissioner of Jang," a senior official of the Eastern Command said.

Jaswant Garh is named after Rifleman Jaswant Singh Rawat, who was barely 22 years old when he left his indelible mark in the annals of Indian military history.

According to details published by the Ministry of Defence (MoD), Rawat, along with Lance Naik Trilok Singh Negi, Vir Chakra, and Rifleman Gopal Singh Gusain, Vir Chakra, were assigned to take on a PLA medium machine gun (MMG) post.

"Under cover of boulders, scraggy bushes and trees, at the risk of their own lives due to heavy enemy fire, they crawled forward and reached within 10 to 15 yards of the target. While Lance Naik undertook covering fire with his sten gun, Rifleman Jaswant Singh Rawat and the other rifleman hurled grenades at the enemy MMG. The grenades exploded and without losing time both of them rushed towards the MMG position. They saw two Chinese lying dead and another, though badly wounded, still holding on to the MMG. They jumped on him and overpowered him. Rifleman Jaswant Singh Rawat snatched the MMG and both of them returned to their own position under the covering fire provided by the Lance Naik. As they were entering their trenches, the enemy opened automatic fire from close range. Rifleman Jaswant Singh Rawat was hit on the head and died on the spot, still holding the MMG in his hand. The other rifleman, though badly wounded,

was saved," the citation that accompanies Rawat's Mava Vir Chakra states.

Local legend, however, maintains that Rifleman Jaswant Singh Rawat volunteered to stay behind while his comrades retreated to a safe position. Rawat, with the help of two local girls - Sela and Nura - then moved from one boulder to another and killed 300 PLA soldiers, holding up their advance by 72 hours.

The legend goes on to say that Sela was killed and Rawat either ended his life with his last bullet or was captured by the PLA who beheaded him. Nura was also supposedly captured.

After the War ended in a ceasefire, the Chinese allegedly returned Rawat's head along with a bronze bust they had built to honour the courage of the soldier.

"The other events held on Sunday included the inauguration of Smriti Sthal; a newly established memorial featuring artefacts and displays commemorating the valour of the heroes, a battle reenactment that portrayed the gripping details of the Battle of Nuranang, highlighting the indomitable spirit of Indian soldiers and cultural performances by students of local schools and vibrant Bhangra and Gatka displays by warriors of the Sela Brigade," the official added.

According to him, several pre-event activities were also organised, including a meeting of ex-servicemen and Gaon Burhas to address areas of concern, a health camp and a Ride for Remembrance.

This was a 400 km journey by 13 riders from the Arunachal Bullet Club, who undertook a Battle Tour of Kameng Region under the Gajraj Corps, paying homage to war memorials and promoting the spirit of patriotism.

The bikers visited Nyukmadung and Jaswant Garh War Memorials, Mago and Chumi Gyatse.

