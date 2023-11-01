Homestay Policy to explore rural tourism launched in Goa

Panaji, Nov 1 (IANS) The Goa government has launched the 'Homestay Policy' to attract digital nomads and other travellers who wish to explore rural tourism in the coastal state.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that women entrepreneurs should avail the benefit of the policy which holds a significant potential in the hinterland areas of Goa.

“In future while focusing on spiritual tourism, we will also focus on adventure tourism. The Homestay facility will help those who come to Goa to explore hinterland during the rainy season,” Sawant said.

He said that the scope of tourism in the state is expanding beyond beaches to the hinterland.

“The Homestay Policy shall offer more facilities to the tourists and economic opportunities for the locals to generate more incomes. Introduced by the government, it aims to popularise the hinterland tourism sector by providing support and opening new avenues for growth,” he said.

Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte said that the policy has been launched to support tourism to achieve goals.

“It is important to promote rural tourism. This activity will help to empower the rural economy. We are focusing on spiritual, wellness and adventure tourism too,” Khaunte said.

He said that initially, Sattari, Dharbandora, Ponda, Bicholim, Sanguem, Quepem and Canacona taluka will offer homestays, with a total of 100 to be developed across the state

“With this policy tourists will know our tradition and culture when they opt for home stay. They will explore what they have not explored. This policy will help local communities to earn livelihood,” he said.

He said that digital nomads, who spend high, will be attracted for long periods of stay.

“They spend high and hence could be a bigger contributor for the rural economy and creating employment."

