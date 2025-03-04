HM Shah to virtually flag off CISF cycle rally in Tamil Nadu on March 7

Chennai, March 4 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will virtually flag off a cycle rally organised by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on March 7 as part of its 56th Raising Day celebrations.

The event will take place during the CISF flag day parade at Thakkolam, Ranipet district, Tamil Nadu.

The rally, covering a total distance of over 6,000 kms, will pass through both the western and eastern coastal regions of the country.

As many as 125 CISF personnel, including 14 women, will participate in the event, which will commence simultaneously on March 7 and traverse 11 states and Union Territories before concluding at Kanyakumari on March 31.

The cycle rally is organised with the theme ‘Surakshit Tat, Samruddha Bharat (Secure shores, Prosperous India)’ and will cover a total distance of 6,553 kms.

Of this, the cyclists will cover the Western Route of 3,775 km and Eastern Route of 2,778 km in a duration of 25 days.

The primary objective of this rally is to raise awareness about security threats along India’s coastal regions, particularly the risks of arms and drug smuggling.

It also aims to engage with local communities and enhance coastal security measures.

The CISF is a Central Armed Police Force under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Currently, the CISF has an active strength of 200,000 personnel and is responsible for securing critical infrastructure across the country, including, 68 civil airports, 12 major seaports, Nuclear and industrial facilities.

The CISF also plays a crucial role in disaster management through its specialised Fire Wing, which assists industries in managing fire emergencies.

On February 25, 2009 the Indian Parliament passed an amendment allowing CISF to provide security services to private and cooperative organisations for a fee.

This amendment also enables CISF to be deployed for protecting Indian missions abroad and participating in UN peacekeeping operations.

With this cycle rally, the CISF aims to strengthen its commitment to coastal security, foster public awareness, and reinforce its role in safeguarding India’s critical infrastructure.

—IANS

aal/rad

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.