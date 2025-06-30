HM Shah to chair 'Manthan Baithak' of states, UT's Cooperation Ministers today

New Delhi, June 30 (IANS) Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah is scheduled to chair the Manthan Baithak of Cooperation Ministers from all States and Union Territories at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Monday.

The high-level meeting organised by the Ministry of Cooperation will review progress and chart the future roadmap to strengthen the cooperative sector across India.

The meeting will bring together Cooperation Ministers, Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, and Secretaries of Cooperation Departments from all States and UTs.

The primary objective of the Manthan Baithak was to evaluate the implementation of key initiatives, share best practices, and foster convergence towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Sahkar Se Samriddhi’ (Prosperity through Cooperation).

A major focus of the conference was the establishment of two lakh new Multi-purpose Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS), along with cooperative societies in the dairy and fisheries sectors. These efforts aim to enhance last-mile service delivery in rural areas and empower farmers, fishers, and local entrepreneurs.

The meeting will review the progress of the World’s Largest Grain Storage Scheme in the cooperative sector, which is expected to boost agricultural infrastructure and food security in the country.

Additionally, the role of states in supporting the three newly formed National Multi-state Cooperative Societies, National Cooperative Export Ltd (NCEL), National Cooperative Organics Ltd (NCOL), and Bharatiya Beej Sahkari Samiti Ltd (BBSSL), is a key point of deliberation.

"States will also present their progress under the “Cooperation Among Cooperatives” campaign and the ongoing “International Year of Cooperatives 2025”, along with expectations for wider engagement," said a press release by the Ministry of Cooperation.

"This Manthan Baithak will act as a catalyst in highlighting the critical role of States/UTs in transforming state-level cooperatives into vibrant economic entities, through close collaboration between Center & States, with the spirit of cooperative federalism," it added.

