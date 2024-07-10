HM Amit Shah to visit Indore on July 14

Bhopal, July 10 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be visiting Indore, the economic city of Madhya Pradesh on July 14. It will be his first visit to the state after the Lok Sabha elections where the BJP won all 29 seats.

During his visit, the Home Minister would inaugurate the ‘Prime Minister College of Excellence’ at Arts and Commerce College in Indore. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav-led BJP government of Madhya Pradesh has started as many as 55 ‘PM Excellence Colleges’.

CM Yadav has earlier announced that one government college of each district (total 55 districts are in MP) would be converted as ‘PM Excellence College’ and better facilities, including adequate teaching staff, libraries and bus services for the students would be provided.

More than 1500 professors would be appointed in ‘PM Excellence Colleges’. At present, a total of 570 government colleges are operating in Madhya Pradesh. The facilities and faculties in these colleges have been upgraded, for which the state government has sanctioned Rs 460 crore.

During his visit to the city, the Union Home Minister will also participate in a tree plantation drive, which is part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative for a nationwide plantation drive under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign.

A notification of appointing the officials issued by the Indore district collector read that Home Minister Amit Shah would plant a sapling at ‘Revti Range’ ground in Indore. The MP government has started a mega plantation drive in the state and 50 lakh saplings will be planted in Indore city.

Earlier, CM Mohan Yadav, Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav and some other BJP leaders participated in the mega plantation drive in Indore.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who visited Indore on Tuesday, planted a sapling at ‘Pitra Parvat’. On Monday, Bollywood actor Sunil Shetty arrived in Indore and joined the plantation drive being carried out by the Indore Municipal Corporation.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.