HM Amit Shah to open largest dairy facility, projects worth Rs 825 crore in Haryana tomorrow

Chandigarh, Oct 2 (IANS) Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will visit Haryana on Friday to inaugurate India’s largest dairy production facility, besides development projects of Rs 825 crore in Rohtak and Kurukshetra.

Divulging details, a state government spokesperson said on Thursday that as part of efforts to promote the cooperative sector, HM Shah will inaugurate the newly constructed Sabar Dairy Plant at IMT Rohtak. Built for Rs 325 crore, the plant will house state-of-the-art machinery, which will be formally commissioned by the Union Minister.

The facility is expected to generate direct and indirect employment for nearly 1,000 people. The Sabar Dairy plant is India’s largest production facility for curd, buttermilk, and yoghurt, with a daily capacity of 150 metric tons of curd, 3 lakh litres of buttermilk, 10 lakh litres of yoghurt, and 10 metric tons of sweets.

The spokesperson further shared HM Shah will also distribute tool kits to 2,200 artisans during the ‘Khadi Karigar Mahotsav’ at Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak.

Organised by the Khadi and Village Industries Commission under the Ministry of MSME, this event is themed “Swadeshi Se Swaavlamban”.

During the programme, he will also distribute modern machinery and tool kits, along with Rs 301 crore as margin money under the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP).

In addition, he will inaugurate PMEGP units and will address a gathering later. In Kurukshetra, HM Shah will inaugurate a five-day exhibition on India’s new criminal laws. The exhibition aims to help lawyers, students, parents, and common citizens understand recent reforms in the criminal justice system.

The exhibition will showcase the changes and achievements brought about by the new laws and highlight the roles of seven different departments, divided into 10 thematic sections.

The spokesperson said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a historic step by introducing modern criminal laws to make the justice system timely, accessible, and citizen-friendly.

By replacing outdated penal codes, the government has created a system that simplifies departmental work while enabling faster and more transparent justice for citizens.

The exhibition will also explain the direct benefits of the new legal framework, including speedy trials, the use of modern technology, and quicker case resolutions. This initiative aims to strengthen public trust and give a new direction to India’s justice system.

HM Shah will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for development projects of approximately Rs 825 crore in Kurukshetra. These initiatives will significantly strengthen Haryana’s infrastructure and open up new avenues for public welfare.

The projects are expected to accelerate progress, create employment opportunities, and empower the youth.

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