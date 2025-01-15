HM Amit Shah to inaugurate renovated school in Vadnagar formerly attended by PM Modi

Mehsana (Gujarat), Jan 15 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate a renovated school in Vadnagar, Mehsana district, on January 16. This is the same school where Prime Minister Narendra Modi studied. The school has undergone a complete renovation and will be inaugurated on Thursday as the "Prerna School", a place that will inspire people.

Ahead of Home Minister Amit Shah's visit, preparations in the city are in full swing. Decorations are being carried out ahead of HM Shah's visit. Security arrangements have also been made. During his visit to Vadnagar, the Union Home Minister will address a public gathering at the school at 2 p.m.

Following this, Amit Shah will also inaugurate a sports complex built at a cost of Rs 33.50 crore. This complex has been constructed by the Sports Authority of Gujarat.

The sports complex will host state-level competitions in games such as badminton, kabaddi, kho-kho, table tennis, and football. It will also provide coaching facilities to athletes. The complex includes both indoor and outdoor game facilities and is spread over 34,235 square feet.

In addition to this, a sports hostel has been built, with accommodation for 100 boys and 100 girls.

The construction of the hostel has been completed, featuring special rooms, a visitor room, rector quarters, a recreation room, pantry, storage rooms, washrooms, changing rooms, solar systems, RO systems, CCTV, and state-of-the-art kitchen equipment.

It is worth noting that the Central government has launched the "Prerna" programme in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's village, Vadnagar, under which the school has been renovated.

The Archaeological Survey of India is also working to develop the school into a modern educational institution for the future.

