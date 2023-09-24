Hit and run case: Man mowed down by unidentified vehicle in Delhi, probe underway

New Delhi, Sep 24 (IANS) A man, aged around 25-27, was mowed down by an unidentified vehicle in northeast Delhi, an official said, adding that they are scanning CCTV cameras in the area to identify the offending vehicle and its driver.

According to police, the incident occurred around 5:50 a.m on Sunday near a road opposite ITI in Nand Nagri.

“A male dead body aged around 25-27 years was found on the road opposite ITI, Nand Nagri. It is a case ofhitand run. The offending vehicle and driver is being identified. No public witness was found at the spot,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey.

“The identity of the deceased is also being ascertained. The dead body has been shifted to GTB Hospital,” said the DCP.

“A case of fatal accident against an unknown vehicle is being registered at Nand Nagri police station and further police teams are scanning CCTV cameras in the area to identify the offending vehicle and trace its route,” the DCP added.

