'Hindi spoken prominently in only 4 or 5 states': Udhayanidhi Stalin joins issue with Amit Shah

Chennai, Sep 14 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday joined issue with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the issue of Hindi, saying that the language was spoken only 4 or 5 states of the country in a predominant manner.

Responding to the statement of the Union Home Minister that Hindi was the uniting force of the country and that it was empowering regional languages, Udhayanidhi Stalin, in a post on social media platform ‘X’ said: "I strongly condemn the statement of Union Home Minister Amit Shah claiming that Hindi is the uniting force of India and it is empowering other languages."

"Hindi is spoken only in four of five states in the country and hence the statement of Amit Shah is totally absurd."

Udhayanidhi Stalin, the son of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, has, for the second time, come out against the BJP after his statement on Sanantn Dharma.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.