Hina Khan expresses gratitude for the delicious 'Tiramisu'

Mumbai, Oct 16 (IANS) Actress Hina Khan who is battling breast cancer took to her Instagram stories and shared glimpses of delicious Tiramisu prepared by her friends.

Hina Khan is one of the highest-paid actresses and is best known for her role as Akshara Maheshwari Singhania in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. In June 2024 she declared that she is suffering from stage 3 breast cancer and is undergoing treatment.

In her Instagram story, Hina expressed her gratitude to her friends Akansha and Kunju for the thoughtful gesture. She shared a video of herself enjoying homemade Tiramisu. Along with it, she wrote a note, “@theankshakhatri @kunjanand these two beautiful souls made me this delicious tiramisu at home.. Thank you Akansha and Kunjuuu for making me feel so special, god bless you both”. She used the hashtag #pamper.”

In her previous story, she shared a picture of herself wearing a cap and glasses and pointing to her T-shirt that reads, “Grateful for everything” and she wrote “Me in every breath, with every beat of my heart, every fiber of my being.. GRATEFUL FOR EVERYTHING, Alhamdullilah.., No complaints, just pure love, and unshakable faith.” This reflects her positivity during difficult times.

Hina Khan was born in 1987. In 2008, she auditioned for Indian Idol where she reached the top 30. Later she made her debut on the television show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ as Akshara Shinghania in 2009. After that, in 2017, she joined Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. In the same year, she entered Bigg Boss 11, and in both shows, she ended up as first runner-up. In Bigg Boss 11, she earned the title of ‘Sher Khan’.

In May 2024, she made her first Pollywood debut opposite Gippy Grewal in ‘Shinda Shinda No Papa’.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.