Hina Khan applauds the Mumbaikar spirit amidst rain: 'No matter what, this city just doesn’t stop'

Mumbai, Aug 19 IANS) Mumbai is currently deep in water, thanks to the heavy rains flooding the Maximum City. However, nothing seems to stop Mumbaikars from doing what they wish to do.

Popular television actress Hina Khan saluted the spirit of the residents of Mumbai for continuing to function normally even in these unfavourable circumstances.

Dropping a video of a flooded Mumbai road on her Instagram stories, Hina wrote: “No matter what, this city just doesn’t stop. Maximum City never takes a break, not even when it’s covered in water, cloud, and mist. The spirit of Mumbai lives through its indomitable people, who need to make a living in this expensive city. Work, livelihood, hospital visits, shoots, and whatnot… They don’t have the luxury of sitting at home and enjoying chai and pakodas. They do not waiver.”

In another story, she added: “Itni baarish main power connections, hats off to these people. The struggle is real, that’s a typical shoot life, nothing stops us. Salute to the spirit of Mumbai.”

Her 'Pati, Patni Aur Panga' co-contestant Gurmeet Choudhary also gave a reality check of the situation on the roads using social media.

He was heard saying in the video: “We are headed to shoot, but the streets are heavily waterlogged, and our car is stuck. A few people have come to help. They have been helping everyone; it’s raining very heavily, and we cannot understand what to do.”

“Only in Mumbai — stuck in crazy rains, cars floating around, but still people on the road helping each other. That’s why we love this city. Stay safe, everyone,” the 'Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi ' actor penned the caption.

Abhinav Shukla also posted a video from his car with rain pouring down on the windscreen and shared, "Rain alert - Stay home or get drenched."

Mumbai has been facing incessant rainfall over the last couple of days, causing severe waterlogging in many areas of the city.

