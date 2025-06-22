Himachal's sex ratio records improvement, touches 964 in 2024

Shimla, June 22 (IANS) The Himachal Pradesh government said on Sunday that the state saw a significant improvement in the sex ratio -- a rise from 947 in 2023 to 964 in 2024.

It attributed the improvement in gender equality to a growing societal shift towards valuing the girl child, reinforced by various schemes launched to support their well-being.

The sex ratio is the measure of the number of females per 1,000 males in a given population.

It serves as a crucial yardstick to measure gender equality.

The state government said that the financial support for the marriage of girls from economically weaker sections continues to be a key focus area.

Under the Mukhyamantri Kanyadan Yojana, Rs 1,989.31 lakh has been provided as to help 3,956 girls at the time of their marriage.

Likewise, the Mukhyamantri Shagun Yojana has extended support to 12,192 girls, with financial assistance of Rs 3,779.52 lakh as 'shagun'.

These initiatives reflect the state's commitment to ensuring dignity and support for young women as they enter a new phase of life, an official statement said.

Recognising the right of widows to remarry and lead a respectful life, the government has also extended financial assistance through the Widow Remarriage Scheme.

Under this scheme, 239 women have been supported with an assistance of Rs 291.15 lakh, encouraging their reintegration into society with dignity and support.

The welfare of orphan children has been given special attention under the Mukhyamantri Sukh Aashray Yojana, through which Rs 25.98 crore has been provided to support their overall well-being.

For educational support, 9,859 children have received Rs 302.18 lakh under the scheme, helping them to grow and learn in a secure and nurturing environment.

Besides, the state government took a historic step by passing the Himachal Pradesh Ceiling Land Holdings (Amendment) Bill of 1972.

This step is helping promoting gender equality and empowering women.

It addresses long-standing inequalities in property rights and shows the commitment towards social justice for women, the state government said.

The initiative reflects the vision of the Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and is a bold step towards giving women greater financial independence and social empowerment across the state.

Apart from this, the state government has also started the Indira Gandhi Sukh Suraksha Yojana, under which it will deposit Rs 25,000 with an insurance company for each of the first two daughters born in a below poverty line (BPL) family.

The parents of the girl will receive a life insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh each.

The deposited amount will be handed over to the girl when she turns 18 or any time before she reaches the age of 27.

To support working women, the state government plans to build 13 working women hostels across key locations like Solan, Baddi, Palampur and Gagret, and the Medical Device Park in Solan.

These hostels, to be constructed in this fiscal at a cost of Rs 132 crore, will provide safe, affordable and convenient accommodation for employed women, enabling their economic independence.

