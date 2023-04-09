Himachal launches project to empower dairy farmers

Shimla, April 9 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh's economy is largely banking on agriculture and animal husbandry. With a livestock population of about 4.41 million, their care is an essential part of every rural household.

For them, the state government has launched a project named Sanjeevani that helps in empowering the livelihood of small dairy farmers and livestock owners.

It will enhance the lives of farmers by providing them convenient and quality care for livestock at their doorsteps. Telemedicine and technology will help reducing the turnaround time of services and also arrest outbreaks to one extent.

For this a collaboration was signed by the Animal Husbandry Department with Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd. (BFIL), a subsidiary of IndusInd Bank.

The collaboration under National Animal Disease Control Programme-Mobile Veterinary Van (NADCP-AHD-MVU) will enhance the delivery of livestock care at doorsteps at just a phone call. The toll-free telephone number will be operational soon, an official statement said.

The government is ensuring that livestock is provided quality treatment in a time-bound manner, and the farmer is saved of additional expenses like traveling to the point of care for availing quality medicines and veterinary services like artificial insemination, medicines, vaccination, surgery and infertility testing.

The doorstep veterinary services will serve farmers in 44 blocks of all 12 districts. The centralised call centre at Directorate of Animal Husbandry will be integrated with 44 mobile veterinary ambulances.

The uniqueness of the initiative lies in its ability to connect the doctor and the farmer through a mobile app, which also tracks the efficiency of service delivery, medicines prescribed, and livestock diseases related data in one platform.

The one-of-its-kind telemedicine platform that will ensure the farmer avails quality treatment in a time-bound manner. Apart from veterinary services, farmers will also be given guidance on nutrition care for the livestock.

