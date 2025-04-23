Himachal govt to ban PET bottles from June 1

Shimla, April 23 (IANS) The Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday announced banning polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles from June 1. Also it will be mandatory for transport vehicles owners to install bins in vehicles for waste collection from April 29.

State's Director (Environment, Science and Technology) D.C. Rana said this decision has been taken keeping in view the widespread use of PET water bottles that have raised significant environmental concerns due to the high potential for littering.

He said this prohibition also applies to state-run HPTDC hotels and private hotels across the state.

These entities shall adopt sustainable alternatives such as glass bottles, water dispensers or kiosks of steel containers. He said all the government organisations would carry out activities to discourage the use of small plastic PET bottles in the public interest.

The government has also authorised the officials of different departments to compound offences in case of violation of the ban order.

Rana said the state government has also imposed a ban on the use of certain non-biodegradable materials and littering of non-biodegradable waste in the state to prevent pollution, save and protect the environment.

He said that keeping in view the environmental concerns, it has been directed that all taxi operators, public and state-run Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC), etc., transport and other public private transport vehicles owners to install bins in their vehicles for collection of waste for disposing of it at designated places.

For this, the Regional Transport Officer (RTO) and the Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) will pass and register the taxis and transport vehicles only after the installation of garbage bins in the vehicle.

The government has authorised officials from different departments for entry and inspection.

The Director (Environment) said the government has imposed a fine of Rs 1,500 for littering of bio-degradable material and Rs 10,000 for non-installation of garbage bins in taxis and vehicles. These will come into force from across the state from April 29.

