Himachal CM inaugurates water sports activities in Gobind Sagar Lake

Bilaspur, Oct 29 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Tuesday inaugurated water sports activities in the Gobind Sagar Lake situated in Bilaspur district.

These include cruises, shikara rides, houseboats, hi-tech motorboats, jet skis and water scooters, marking a new chapter for tourism in the region.

He said these activities would boost tourism potential and create ample employment and self-employment opportunities for the local youth.

Alongside tourism, this initiative is expected to benefit local businesses, particularly women and small entrepreneurs by providing a new marketplace to sell local products.

It will enhance the income and foster economic stability of the people of the region.

Sukhu outlined a vibrant vision for the future of the Bilaspur region in tourism, saying, “With the development of water sports, alongside initiatives in religious, rural and eco-tourism, Bilaspur is poised to become a premier attraction, comparable to popular destinations like Kerala and Goa.”

He said the ongoing efforts of the government would elevate Bilaspur’s status on Himachal Pradesh’s tourism map, creating diverse experiences that highlight the district’s natural beauty, cultural heritage and adventure opportunities.

“This comprehensive approach is expected to bring significant growth, attracting a broad spectrum of tourists and contributing to the region’s economic development,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the Bilaspur district administration has been instructed to start the tender process for introducing cruises and shikara rides on the Kol Dam reservoir also. As part of this ambitious project, a scenic 30-km cruise route will be developed from Harnoda in Bilaspur district to Tattapani in Shimla district. This route will offer a unique travel experience for tourists, allowing them to enjoy a memorable cruise towards Shimla via Kol Dam.

Sukhu himself took an exhilarating ride on a jet ski and later enjoyed a scenic cruise, showcasing support for the state’s booming tourism initiatives. These activities, part of his recent visit to promote water sports and eco-tourism, underscored the government’s commitment to developing Himachal Pradesh as a top tourist destination.

Interacting with the media, the Chief Minister said ever since the formation of the Congress government in the state, efforts have been made to promote tourism and before the current government completes its two-year term, cruise and other water sports activities have already been started in Bilaspur.

He added that tourism is a priority sector for the government, and efforts are underway to promote the green industry and attract investment for it. He said that Himachal Pradesh has numerous water bodies with potential for water sports activities, which are being explored.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.