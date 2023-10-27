HFCL launches 1st India-made 5G solution for last-mile Internet connectivity

New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) Enterprise and integrated next-gen communications products provider HFCL on Friday launched India's first indigenous 5G FWA (fixed wireless access) customer premise equipment (CPE) solution.

The indoor and outdoor 5G FWA CPE products will accelerate broadband penetration in urban, rural areas and help bridge the last-mile connectivity, the company said in a statement.

Built to complement wired broadband connections in areas where fibre rollout is limited, HFCL’s range of 5G FWA CPE supports both 5G SA and NSA technologies across multiple Sub-6 GHz and mmWave frequency bands to offer cost-effective and fibre-like speeds to customers using the 5G network.

“HFCL’s 5G FWA CPE portfolio of plug-and-play devices are lightweight, compact in size, have minimum power consumption and provide customer friendly features like Wi-Fi 6 technology to connect a large number of devices at high speed,” said the company.

The solution comes with an AI-integrated mobile app for self-installation and assists in identifying the best location with strong signal reception.

HFCL’s 5G FWA CPE portfolio offers new business opportunities for telecom service providers (TSPs) by allowing them to offer fixed internet broadband services to consumers and enterprises using their 5G network infrastructure.

Founded by Mahendra Nahata in 1987, HFCL specialises in creating digital networks for telcos, enterprises and governments.

During FY23, the company achieved a net revenue of Rs 4,743.31 crore, reflecting a marginal increase from Rs 4,727.11 crore in FY22.

Net profit for the fiscal year stood at Rs 317.71 crore, compared to Rs 325.86 crore in FY22.

