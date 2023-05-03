Heroin worth Rs 2 cr smuggled using drone from Pakistan seized in Rajasthan, 2 held

Jaipur, May 2 (IANS) Rajasthan Police's CID Crime Branch seized 450 grams of heroin smuggled from Pakistan using drone in Sriganganagar district on Tuesday and arrested two smugglers.

Additional Director General of Police, Crime Dinesh M.N. said that Buta Singh, a most wanted smuggler of heroin, has also been arrested.

A team of CID Crime Branch Jaipur was keeping an eye on these smugglers for about two months. On receiving a tip-off, a team was sent to Ganganagar, Bikaner and Hanumangarh for intelligence collection.

Later, another team was sent to Bikaner to gather more information about the activities of the smugglers. On Monday, after getting reliable information, teams were formed by the headquarters and sent to the vicinity of Bikaner.

Based on the intelligence gathered, Khet Singh and Sunil Kumar were arrested with 450 grams of heroin from Suratgarh Police Station area of Sriganganagar district.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Crime, Rahul Prakash said that during the campaign, Crime Branch also arrested the main supplier of heroin Buta Singh who smuggled heroin worth Rs 35 crore on Pak border of Jaisalmer on April 10.

It is noteworthy that on April 10, the Crime Branch had seized heroin worth about Rs 35 crores brought from Pakistan through drones at Pak border with Jaisalmer. Four smugglers were arrested at that time. But the main kingpin Buta Singh was absconding.

