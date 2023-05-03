Unified portal launched for faculty recruitments in Central Universities

New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) A unified faculty recruitment portal, 'CU-Chayan', for Central Universities was launched by University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar here on Tuesday.

Developed by UGC in consultation with the Vice Chancellors of all Central Universities, the portal caters to the needs of all the stakeholders in the recruitment process.

Kumar said that the portal provides a common platform for listing of vacancies, advertisements, jobs across all Central Universities. The portal makes the recruitment process completely online starting from application to screening with alerts to all the users of the portal.

According to Kumar, there will be single applicant login for applying to any or all Central Universities. Real-time tracking of application will be possible through this portal.

Similarly, there will be a personalised dashboard for each applicant and admin dashboard for each University or Department. Also there will be real-time analysis and application insights, Kumar added.

"For applicants, the platform offers a range of features, including a consolidated listing of job openings across all participating universities, a single login for applying to any of the universities, and personalised dashboards to help manage the application process. The applicant can also search for jobs using various filters like University name, location, designation, category, subject, type of employment, experience, education level, etc," the UGC Chairman elaborated.

From the applicants perspective, they will be able to access the faculty application process of any CU from this single portal. They can keep updating their application from the dashboard and apply for any Central University which has advertised faculty positions. Registered applicants will also get emails informing about the new vacancies advertised by universities, he added.

He said that all future recruitments will take place through the portal.

The portal will not affect the autonomy of Central Universities in filling up faculty positions. Using this portal, universities will continue to advertise the positions, collect online applications, shortlist the applicants, conduct the interviews and appoint the faculty members as they were doing earlier, Kumar explained.

