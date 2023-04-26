Here's why you need to stop drinking tea first thing in the morning



Drinking bed tea first thing in the morning is a typical practice in the majority of Indian households. While tea can be a delicious and comforting beverage, it does contain caffeine, which is a stimulant that can have an impact on the body. Drinking tea or any other caffeinated beverage first thing in the morning on an empty stomach can lead to increased acidity and digestive discomfort. This is because caffeine can stimulate the production of stomach acid, which can cause irritation and inflammation.

Additionally, drinking tea in the morning can interfere with the body's natural cortisol production. According to Dietician Vidhi Chawla, "Cortisol is a hormone that helps regulate the sleep-wake cycle and provides energy throughout the day. When you consume caffeine in the morning, it can interfere with the body's ability to produce cortisol, which can lead to feelings of fatigue and sluggishness later in the day."

Vidhi Chawla, the founder of Fisico Diet Clinic, highlights several potential negative effects of drinking tea first thing in the morning:

Stomach irritation: Drinking tea on an empty stomach can cause irritation in the stomach lining, leading to discomfort, bloating, and nausea.

Dehydration: Tea is a diuretic, which means it increases urine output and can cause dehydration, especially in the morning when your body is already dehydrated from not having any water for several hours.

Disrupts nutrient absorption: Tea contains tannins, which can bind to minerals such as iron and calcium, making them less available for absorption by the body.

Tooth decay: Tea contains natural acids that can erode tooth enamel, especially when consumed in large amounts or over a long period.

The optimum time to consume tea, according to celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija, is in the middle of the morning after breakfast because this is when our metabolic process begins to work smoothly.

Makhija also suggests, "Boost your morning with wholesome alternatives. The morning should be spent consuming alkaline beverages like buttermilk or lukewarm water with a pinch of Himalayan pink salt, claims Lokendra Tomar. To reset your system after a long night of sleep, you can even start your day with lime or methi water. Aloe vera juice, simple coconut water, raw honey, and a few drops of apple cider vinegar or coconut vinegar in water are more healthy alternatives. These beverages are far healthier and superior to a hot cup of tea first thing in the morning."

