Here's why Gudi Padwa is special for Amruta Khanvilkar this time

Mumbai, March 30 (IANS) Actress Amruta Khanvilkar, who predominantly works in Marathi cinema, has shared her Gudi Padwa plans about celebrating it in her new humble abode.

The actress recently bought a plush property in the entertainment capital of the country, and is all set to celebrate the festival with the new energy of a new space.

For her, Gudi Padwa has always been a special festival and close to her heart.

She said, "After Diwali, it's the one festival that's most important to me. Over the years, this festival has become even more significant because of the beautiful childhood memories associated with it. When I was young and living in Pune with Aditi, Baba would perform all the Gudi Padwa rituals early in the morning. He would do everything with such attention to detail. After the puja, he would sit us down and explain the significance of Gudi. He would say that Gudi is a symbol of our dreams, desires, and the manifestation of positive energy."

The occasion marks the beginning of the Marathi New Year.

She further mentioned, "One thing he told me has always stayed with me, 'Gudi should touch the sky.' The feeling behind these words touched my heart deeply, and it became the guiding principle of my life."

The actress said this means that the dreams, desires, positive energy, and hard work, dedication, and professionalism in personal and professional lives, should always soar high, just like the Gudi that's raised high, symbolising victory and new beginnings.

"This year's Gudi Padwa is truly special for me. I'm celebrating it in my own home, which I've purchased for myself. After so many years of working in the industry, struggling, doing films, and handling various projects, I can confidently say that this is my own home. This house has given me not only my own space but also helped me find myself. I've found true peace and stability here. Life has had its ups and downs, but this house has protected me with its own magic and taken care of me. As this house took shape, I felt a new sense of enthusiasm, confidence, and energy," she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress has a special number in the upcoming film 'Sushila-Sujit'.

