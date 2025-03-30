Lebanese army investigates rocket fire into Israel, arrests suspects

Beirut, March 30 (IANS) Lebanese Army Commander General Rodolph Haykal has said that the military is investigating the Friday rocket fire from southern Lebanon into Israel, with several suspects detained for questioning, media reported.

Haykal made the remarks on Saturday during an inspection of the South Litani Sector Command and military positions along the border, Xinhua news agency reported.

He warned that rocket attacks from Lebanese territory serve "the enemy" and reaffirmed the army's role in protecting Lebanon and its people, regardless of political or sectarian affiliations.

"The army is making significant efforts to carry out its missions in the south, a fact recognised by the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon and the five-member committee overseeing the ceasefire," Haykal said.

He stressed that Lebanon remains committed to implementing UN Resolution 1701 and the ceasefire agreement, in line with directives from President Joseph Aoun and the government's commitments.

Haykal accused Israel of obstructing the army's full deployment in the south, citing its presence in occupied Lebanese territory and repeated violations of Lebanon's sovereignty.

On Friday, Israeli warplanes struck targets in southern Lebanon and a building in Beirut's southern suburb of Dahieh after rockets were fired into northern Israel. Official Lebanese sources said six people were killed and 21 wounded in the Israeli strikes.

The airstrike on Dahieh, a densely populated area and a stronghold of Hezbollah, was Israel's first in the area since November last year and signalled a sharp escalation in tensions between the two sides despite a fragile ceasefire.

A US- and French-brokered truce between Hezbollah and Israel has been in place since November 27, 2024, halting more than a year of cross-border hostilities linked to the Gaza conflict.

Despite the agreement, Israel has continued to strike targets in Lebanon, citing security threats from Hezbollah.

The Israeli military also remains at five border positions, missing a February 18 deadline for its full withdrawal.

This is the latest in many incidents, as Israeli violations since the cease-fire began have resulted in the killing of at least 117 people in Lebanon, according to media reports.

For its part, Hezbollah denied involvement in the rocket fire and accused Israel of seeking "pretexts to justify continued aggression against Lebanon".

