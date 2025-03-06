Here's what Janhvi Kapoor got as a b'day present from co-star Rohit Saraf

Mumbai, March 6 (IANS) As she turned 28 on Wednesday, actress Janhvi Kapoor got the sweetest birthday present from her “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari” co-star Rohit Saraf.

Janhvi took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture of the birthday gift given by Rohit. The picture featured a dog-themed birthday cake placed inside a box. The cake is designed to look like a fluffy brown dog’s face, with textured chocolate frosting resembling fur. With two glossy black candy eyes, a black nose, the highlight of the cake was the pink tongue sticking out.

The cake’s base had the message "Happy Birthday JK!" written on it.

Above the cake, there is an Instagram story overlay with text written by Janhvi, which read: "Omg @rohitsaraf love u"

"Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari" will see Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor as the lead pair. The project will also have Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Abhinav Sharma, Maniesh Paul, and Manini Chadha in pivotal roles, along with others.

Made under the direction of Shashank Khaitan, the drama has been jointly produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan.

Janhvi also has “Param Sundari”, a cross-cultural romance film, which has been locked for theatrical release on July 25.

The film is by production house Maddock Films, directed by Tushar Jalota of “Dasvi” fame. It centers on a love story between a North Indian played by Sidharth and a South Indian girl, filmed in Kerala.

The film, which also stars Sidharth Malhotra, “promises a heartfelt tale of love, where two worlds collide, and sparks are bound to fly. Set against the breathtaking backwaters of Kerala, this love story is a rollercoaster of laughter, chaos, and unexpected twists you won’t see coming,” per a description provided by Maddock, reports variety.com.

“Its like those films that Mani-sir (Mani Ratnam) used to do like ‘Saathiya’ (the Hindi-language remake of Tamil drama-romance film “Alai Payuthey”),” Maddock chief Dinesh Vijan told Variety.

“The kind of music it has and Janhvi playing a South Indian is interesting, Sid’s playing a Northern Delhi boy and the conflict is very cool. It’s like maybe taking ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ forward – there’s a high tech idea in there. But we are going into the ‘Kantara’ world of sorts – we are going a little more than that.”

