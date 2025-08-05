Here's what director Lokesh Kanakaraj said when Nagarjuna asked him,'Can people be so evil?'

Chennai, Aug 5 (IANS) Actor Nagarjuna, who plays a villain for the first time in his career in director Lokesh Kanakaraj's upcoming action extravaganza Coolie, featuring Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead, has now disclosed what director Lokesh Kanakaraj told him when he wondered after shooting a scene for the film if whether people could be so evil in real life.

At a pre-release event of Coolie, Nagarjuna said, "Our first shoot took place in Vizag. A scene shot during the second day of shooting was leaked on social media and went viral. We were all very sad about it. After watching that scene, I asked Lokesh, 'Can people be this evil?' He replied, 'They are more evil than this.'"

Nagarjuna, who was all praise for director Lokesh said, that shooting with Lokesh was like a dream. The star actor also praised the director, saying he had empathy. "It is a fantastic quality and people who work with him want to work with him again."

Coolie has already triggered huge expectations. Rumours doing the rounds in the industry also suggest that director Lokesh Kanakaraj's much awaited action entertainer may well reach audiences in over a 100 countries around the world when the film hits screens on August 14 this yea

Apart from Rajinikanth, the film also stars stalwarts from the Indian film industry like Nagarjuna, Sathyaraj, Aamir Khan, Upendra, Soubin Shahir and Shruti Haasan.

Anirudh has composed the music for the film, marking his fourth consecutive film with director Lokesh Kanagaraj. Cinematography for the film is by Girish Gangadharan and editing is by Philomin Raj.

The film is keenly awaited as it will feature actors Sathyaraj and Rajinikanth together after almost 38 years. The two were last seen together in the superhit Tamil film 'Mr Bharath', which was released in 1986 and in which Sathyaraj played Rajinikanth's father. Interestingly, Sathyaraj had turned down offers to act in some of Rajinikanth's earlier films like 'Enthiran' and 'Sivaji'.

'Coolie', which is Rajinikanth's 171st film, will revolve around gold smuggling. Interestingly, director Lokesh Kanakaraj has disclosed that 'Coolie' will be a stand alone film and not a part of his Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU).

