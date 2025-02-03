Here’s why Sanya Malhotra is asking for ‘help’ during her yoga session

Mumbai, Feb 3 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sanya Malhotra said 'send help' after she turned on party mode during her yoga session.

Sanya took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a video of herself dancing on the number “Khwab Dekhe (Sexy Lady)” from the 2008 film “Race”. The actress is seen wearing a fiery red crop top paired with a black miniskirt as she showcased her moves.

“Yoga session turned into an impromptu dance party. Came for the zen, stayed for the dance break. Send help,” she wrote as the caption.

Talking about “Khwab Dekhe (Sexy Lady)”, the song is picturised on actress Katrina Kaif and actor Saif Ali Khan. “Race” , a neo-noir action crime film, is directed by Abbas–Mustan. Reportedly inspired by the 1998 Hollywood movie Goodbye Lover, it is the first installment in the Race franchise and stars Saif Ali Khan,Anil Kapoor, Akshaye Khanna, Bipasha Basu, Katrina Kaif, and Sameera Reddy.

The actress is gearing up for the release of her family entertainer "Mrs", which is said to premiere on the OTT platform ZEE5 on February 7.

"Mrs." is an official remake of the 2021 blockbuster Malayalam drama "The Great Indian Kitchen" by Jeo Baby. Sanya will be seen portraying the character of a new bride Richa, who strives to keep her dreams of becoming a dancer alive while navigating the weight of traditional household duties.

The film sheds light on the everyday struggles women face, especially the pressure of societal expectations and gender inequality.

Talking about her character in "Mrs.", Sanya had previously shared, "My character’s journey is one of quiet resilience, as she goes from doing the dishes to dreaming big again. It’s been a rewarding challenge to play someone who dares to break free from the routine and find her voice."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.