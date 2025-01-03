Here’s why Sandeep Reddy Vanga calls Upendra ‘the OG real wild animal’

Mumbai, Jan 3 (IANS) Filmmakers Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Navdeep recently praised actor Upendra, drawing comparisons between him and Ranbir Kapoor’s character in “Animal.”

The duo appeared on Prime Video’s “The Rana Daggubati Show,” where they expressed their admiration for Upendra's unique approach to filmmaking and acting. Navdeep compared Upendra to the titular character in Animal and dubbed him “the OG real wild animal.”

Sandeep Reddy also showered praise on Upendra, stating, “He made Om when he was just 22. He was the youngest director in the country at that time. His screenplay felt like a film within a film.”

Upendra opened up about the challenges he faced and the creativity that emerged from his humble beginnings. He shared, “I lived in a very tiny house. To earn some money, I made paper covers and sold them to fruit vendors. That’s when I started writing. I approached a director as a writer, and he made me his AD. From there, I moved to becoming a co-director, then director, and finally acting in my own films.”

Reflecting on his personal journey and experiences with love and marriage, Upendra described marriage as “a great institution.” He humorously added, “It is so good. I deceived you all by delivering lines like, ‘There is no love. Love is trash.’ Many of you followed it, but very quietly, I got married. I wanted to find out whether there was any truth to what I said. After experiencing it, I am fixed now.”

Upendra also recalled adding an unexpected twist to a love scene in his 2002 film "Super Star." He shared, “While I was in Thailand, I saw a tiger and decided to base a love scene around it.”

The show, created, hosted, and executive produced by Rana Daggubati under the banner of Spirit Media, is an unscripted Telugu Original eight-episode series featuring an exciting lineup of guests, including Dulquer Salmaan, Naga Chaitanya Akkineni, Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Sreeleela, Nani, S.S. Rajamouli, Ram Gopal Varma, and many more.

New episodes are released every Saturday, with the seventh episode of The Rana Daggubati Show set to stream on January 4, on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.