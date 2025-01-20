Here’s what James Cameron says about ‘Avatar 3’

Los Angeles, Jan 20 (IANS) Award-winning filmmaker James Cameron has built more suspense around “Avatar 3: Fires and Ash” as he revealed that it may be the boldest “Avatar” film yet.

In an interview with the U.K.’s Empire Magazine, the director opened up about what to expect from the latest installment of the global franchise. He noted that his goal isn’t to replicate what was done in the previous two films but instead to make “brave choices” that might not necessarily be expected.

“It’s a tricky thing,” Cameron, 70, said. “We could be getting high on our own supply here, and everybody who looks at it [the new film] goes, ‘F—, that’s not what I signed up for.’ “

He added: “But if you’re not making brave choices, you’re wasting everybody’s time and money. That alone is not sufficient to create success, but it’s necessary. You’ve got to break the mold every time.”

The filmmaker also shared that audiences can look forward to high-intensity situations, noting that while they may get taken to “places they won’t expect,” those places “will feel earned,” people.com.

“We’ve got some really clever action set-pieces. You can get your blood up in this movie. But what excites me as an artist who recently turned 70 and has kind of done all that stuff is not only the opportunity to get to do it again, but to get to a level of character and intrigue you haven’t seen before in an Avatar movie.”

Cameron said that the movie is in “strong shape” especially when compared to his previous “Avatar film, Avatar: The Way of Water”.

“We’ve doubled the number of shots finished at this stage of the game than we had on movie two (and) the films are about equal length. So that puts us well ahead of the curve, which is something I’ve never, frankly, experienced before.”

“We’re getting to the point where we’re actually getting good at this,” he said with a laugh.

“Avatar 3: Fires and Ash” is scheduled to hit theaters on December 19, 2025.

