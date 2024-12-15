Here’s how Parineeti Chopra is going to spend ‘48 hours’ in Delhi

Mumbai, Dec 15 (IANS) Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is in the National Capital and has revealed her plans on how she is going to spend her “48 hours” at home.

Parineeti took to Instagram stories, where she shared a video of herself in the car driving to her “home”.

For the caption, she wrote: “Wait for it home for the weekend.” Along with the geotag of Delhi, India.

She then shared a photograph of herself holding a soft quilt.

Parineeti, who is married to politician Raghav Chaddha, wrote: “Came to enjoy 48 hours of blankets and sweaters.”

The actress was earlier in Goa, where she shared a glimpse of her “night shift” on social media. She took to her Instagram stories and offered fans a peek into her filming sessions in the coastal state.

She posted a photo from the sets and wrote in the caption, “Chalo night shift karne.” A photo of the script, featuring her name, was also visible.

On the work front, Parineeti was last seen in the biopic “Amar Singh Chamkila,” directed by Imtiaz Ali. In the Netflix film, she starred alongside Diljit Dosanjh and portrayed the role of Amarjot Kaur, the wife of the legendary singer Chamkila. For this challenging role, Parineeti underwent a remarkable physical transformation, gaining 16 kg to truly embody her character.

Next, Parineeti will star in the highly anticipated thriller "Sanki," directed by Anurag Singh, where she will share the screen with Varun Dhawan. The project will mark her first onscreen collaboration with Varun.

Additionally, she is set to feature in "Shiddat 2," directed by Karan Sharma, where she will act alongside Sunny Kaushal and Amyra Dastur. The film is expected to release in early 2025. The first part of the film starred Kaushal, Mohit Raina, Diana Penty, Arjun Singh, and Radhikka Madan.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.