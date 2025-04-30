Here’s how Margot Robbie inspired Ncuti Gatwa

Los Angeles, April 30 (IANS) Actor Ncuti Gatwa, known for his performances in “Sex Education” and “The Last Letter from Your Lover” worked with Hollywood star Margot Robbie on 'Barbie', and he thought he would do something the actress did on the comedy fantasy film set while shooting 'Doctor Who'.

Gatwa, who plays the show's fifteenth incarnation of the Time Lord, told The Big Issue magazine: "I came on to 'Doctor Who' after working on 'Barbie' and getting to see just how incredible Margot Robbie is, and how she takes the huge responsibility in her stride.”

"So something I took from Margot on 'Doctor Who' was to get the crew good food vans. Once a month, bring in a pizza van or an ice cream van. Feed everyone! That's the lesson I learned from Margot."

The 32-year-old star has just wrapped his big supporting role in 'The Roses' opposite Olivia Colman and Benedict Cumberbatch, and he loved the 51-year-old actress' "lack of ego and self-importance," reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He added: "And Olivia Colman was absolutely incredible. Such a lack of ego and self-importance."

The 'Masters of the Air' actor felt "revived" after he returned to London's National Theatre in 'The Importance of Being Earnest' at the end of last year and into January in what was his first theatre role since 2018.

He said: "It was so invigorating. I was really craving doing theatre. I had been for a couple of years. It was so nice to have to work in that process again - five weeks of rehearsal, spending time with the script and the director and crafting the play.

"By the time we got to tech, my script looked like dog food. You couldn't see a single line - it had all been scribbled over! It was just so much fun to do, pure silliness, every single night.

"Oh my God, I miss it a lot."

Gatwa's career has been transformed through his role in 'Doctor Who' but he revealed that he had to move house because of the attention that comes with playing the famous character.

The star, who was "not prepared" for the "level of surveillance" that came with the iconic role, said: "I moved house for more privacy. I had to. My God, I was like, everyone knows where I live. Hell - the level of surveillance was something I was not prepared for. It got a bit crazy. I live on a very quiet street now, which is lovely.

"So I guess the change is being from an extrovert to an introvert. I like a cup of tea and sitting in my house now."

