TS TET Application 2025 Last Date Today: Apply Now at tgtet.aptonline.in

The Telangana State State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET or TGTET) 2025 online application process by the Telangana Department of School Education (TS DSE) closes today. Candidates who qualify for the eligibility and who want to take the exam in June need to complete the TS TET application form 2025 by logging in to the official website: (link not available).

How to Fill TS TET Application Form 2025

To register for TS TET 2025, the candidates can take the following steps:

Go to the official website

Click the TS TET registration link on the home page

Register for TS TET 2025 by providing the required information

Log in and complete the TS TET application form, upload scanned documents, and pay the fee as prescribed

Please submit the form and keep it safe for reference in the future

TS TET Application Fee

The TS TET application fee is different based on the category and the number of papers. The application fee for various categories is as below:

For 1 paper: INR 1000 for all categories

For 2 papers: INR 2000 for all categories

Important Note

Applicants are requested to complete the application form properly, as no correction will be allowed after submission of the form. The authorities will not provide any form correction facility, so it is necessary to verify all the details before final submission.

Don't miss this chance to apply for TS TET 2025. The application process ends today, and applicants should submit their applications on or before the deadline to avoid any last-minute complications.

