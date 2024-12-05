Here’s how Arjun Kapoor is enjoying ‘little breather before the hustle resumes’

Mumbai, Dec 5 (IANS) Actor Arjun Kapoor is enjoying a “little breather before the hustle resumes.”

On Thursday, the actor shared glimpses of his weekend getaway on social media, giving fans a peek into his moments of relaxation before diving back into his busy schedule. In the video, Arjun is seen enjoying some pool time. For the caption, the 'Singham Again' actor wrote, “Just a little breather before the hustle resumes. #WeekendGetAway #WeekendDiaries.”

The clip also showed the actor performing an intense workout and getting a face touch-up done. The video concluded with Kapoor looking at the camera, smiling, and winking. He also added the smash K-pop global hit "APT" by BLACKPINK's Rosé and Bruno Mars to the video.

On the personal front, Arjun confirmed his breakup with Malaika Arora at a Diwali event in Mumbai. In October, he announced that he is now single. At a Diwali celebration hosted by Raj Thackeray, Arjun responded to playful fan chants of Malaika Arora’s name, confirming that he is currently single.

When the crowd began chanting Malaika’s name as Arjun took the microphone, he humorously addressed the situation. “Abhi single hoon main, relax (I’m single now)," he said with a smile.

This marked the first time the ‘Gunday’ actor openly spoke about his relationship status since the breakup rumours surfaced a few months ago.

Arjun and Malaika Arora began dating in 2018, following her divorce from Arbaaz Khan. The couple frequently shared moments from their vacations and were often spotted together at social events.

Work-wise, Arjun was mostly seen playing the modern-day version of Raavan, Danger Lanka in Rohit Shetty’s cop drama “Singham Again.” The movie also stars Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

“Singham Again,” which is the fifth installment in the popular Cop Universe, was released on November 1.

