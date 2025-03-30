Helen Mirren: Never liked the way women were in James Bond

Los Angeles, March 30 (IANS) Veteran Hollywood star Helen Mirren said that she never liked ‘James Bond’ movies and that the whole concept of it is drenched and born out of profound sexism.

Mirren will soon reunite with former co-star Pierce Brosnan in Guy Ritchie’s MobLand, and though she’s a “huge fan of Pierce Brosnan,” she deemed the James Bond franchise in which he appears decidedly “not (her) thing” due to its portrayal of women.

“I mean, oh my god. Obviously, he’s gorgeous and everything, and I think he’s fabulous in MobLand, but he also happens to be one of the nicest people you’ll ever have the pleasure to work with. And indeed Daniel Craig, who I’ve met and know a little bit.”

“Again, a very lovely gracious person,” she told the UK’s The Standard in a recent interview, reports deadline.com.

However, she added: “The whole series of James Bond, it was not my thing. It really wasn’t. I never liked James Bond. I never liked the way women were in James Bond.”

As a result, the 1923 star said she’s opposed to a female actor taking up the mantle as 007 and would rather see retellings of women from history who occupied spy roles.

“The whole concept of James Bond is drenched and born out of profound sexism,” Mirren said.

“Women have always been a major and incredibly important part of the Secret Service, they always have been. And very brave. If you hear about what women did in the French Resistance, they’re amazingly, unbelievably courageous.”

“So I would tell real stories about extraordinary women who’ve worked in that world.”

In general, the fate of the franchise remains up in the air, caught in the crosshairs following the assumption of creative control by Amazon MGM Studios from longtime stewards Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson in a $1 billion deal.

However, in the most recent update, the conglomerate affirmed that Amy Pascal and David Heyman will run point as producers for the forthcoming installment.

